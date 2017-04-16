Guthrie has elected to become a free agent, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Guthrie is no stranger to a shaky start here and there, but after getting lit up for 10 earned runs back on April 8, the team designated him for assignment. Rather than go to the minors, Guthrie will take his chances in free agency, though it'd be surprising if he was offered much more than a minor-league deal.