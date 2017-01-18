Hefner has decided to retire from baseball, ending his 10-year professional career.

Hefner has been unable to recover after tearing his rotator cuff this past summer, which seems to be the reason he's calling it a career. The right-hander played just two seasons in the majors, in which he went 8-15 with a 4.65 ERA over 36 starts for the Mets. Hefner signed a minor league contract with the Cardinals last winter and spent the 2016 season at Triple-A Memphis.