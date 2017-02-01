The Mets are willing to backload a two-year deal for Blevins, as the team is desperate for a reliable lefty reliever out of the pen, the NY Post reports.

New York's financial flexibility this year has been reduced by their inability to deal Jay Bruce and his $13-million contract. In order to try and sign Blevins - who wants a contract similar to the three-years, $19 million Mike Dunn got from Miami - the Mets can pay more of the deal in year two of a contract when several salaries come off the books. Blevins went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 73 appearances last season for the Mets and ironically was better against righties than lefties, but New York wants him for divisional matchups against Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Freddie Freeman to name a few. With J.P. Howell signing a one-year deal with Toronto, a potential landing spot is off the deal for Blevins, possibly making him more amenable to a two-year contract in the $12-million range.