Crain (biceps) is not ruling out a return to baseball, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Despite not pitching in the majors since 2013 due to a lingering biceps injury, Crain has refused to call it quits on his career. The 35-year-old was a force through his 10 years with the Twins and White Sox, earning an All-Star nod in 2013. Although there's optimism, a return to the majors for Crain is likely wishful thinking.