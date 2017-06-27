Montero was released by the Orioles on Tuesday.

Montero, who returned from a 50-game suspension for a banned substance earlier this month, got off to a rough start with Triple-A Norfolk, hitting just .143 with 14 strikeouts in 49 at-bats. He'll look to latch on elsewhere after batting .317 over 126 games for Triple-A Buffalo last year.

