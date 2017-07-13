Jhonny Peralta: Released by Red Sox

Peralta was released by the Red Sox on Thursday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI reports.

Peralta recently signed a minor-league contract with the team on June 23, but hit just 8-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Pawtucket in 10 games. Boston has seen solid production out of Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero at the hot corner, and didn't foresee any opening for Peralta at the big-league level. Prior to his time with the Red Sox, Peralta was batting .204/.259/.204 during 21 games with the Cardinals. The 35-year-old could wind up joining a contending team in the next couple weeks, but his future is very much up in the air right now.