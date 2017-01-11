Choi has elected free agency in lieu of accepting his outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake.

The 25-year-old did not see a clear path to playing time on the big league roster in Anaheim, so he will test the market instead of agreeing to ride buses in 2017. Of course, coming off a year where he posted a 67 wRC+ while getting 125 of his 129 plate appearances with the platoon advantage, he will likely have to settle for a minor league pact with his next organization.