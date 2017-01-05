Paredes signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million with the Chiba Lotte Marines the Japan Times reports.

Paredes hit .222/.253/.367 with five home runs in 158 at-bats between the Blue Jays and the Phillies this past season. At age 28 next season, it's possible he could return to MLB if he does well in Japan.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola