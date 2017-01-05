Jimmy Paredes: Signs to play in Japan
Paredes signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million with the Chiba Lotte Marines the Japan Times reports.
Paredes hit .222/.253/.367 with five home runs in 158 at-bats between the Blue Jays and the Phillies this past season. At age 28 next season, it's possible he could return to MLB if he does well in Japan.
