Richy was released by the Phillies on Thursday, Matt Breen of the Philly Inquirer reports.
Richy has spent most of this year with Double-A Reading, posting a 7.16 ERA with a 1.92 WHIP in 32.2 innings of work. The right-hander struggled mightily at the Double-A level, and failed to impress during his one start with Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier this year. Since Richy is just 24 years old, he could latch on with another organization in the near future, but remains mostly irrelevant in the fantasy realm.
