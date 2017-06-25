Jon Garland: Contemplates comeback
Garland has been mulling over the option of returning to baseball, MLB.com's Scott Merkin reports.
Garland has been throwing regularly over the past season and tossed off the mound in Chicago on Monday for pitching coach Don Cooper prior to the White Sox-Athletics matchup. The 37-year-old hasn't pitched in the MLB since 2013 and hasn't played back-to-back seasons with 10 or more starts since 2009 and 2010, but he has entertained a revival after undergoing rotator cuff surgery a few years ago. Garland has stated that he doesn't know if he would even come back since he wants to spend time with his family, but the right-hander has certainly thought about the possibility.
