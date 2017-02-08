Niece threw a 40-pitch bullpen session for teams on Wednesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old had his season cut short last year after he underwent arthroscopic surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He threw for 13 teams on Wednesday to show them he's healthy and in good shape. In 121 innings last year with the Pirates and Mets, Niese posted a 5.50 ERA and 1.587 WHIP. Depending on where he lands, he could compete for a rotation spot.