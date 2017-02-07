Niese will hold a workout for interested teams in Florida on Wednesday, Ken Davidoff of The New York Post reports.

The left-hander spent most of 2016 with Pittsburgh before he was traded back to the team that drafted him. In a rough end to the season, Niese compiled an 11.45 ERA over six games with New York before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The Mets declined their 2017 option on him, but expect another team to take a chance on the 30-year-old.