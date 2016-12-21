Gomes is planning on playing in 2017, although whether it's in the U.S. or in Japan is still to be determined, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.

The 36-year-old last appeared in the majors back in 2015 when he was a member of the Braves and World Series champion Royals, but he did play a bit in Japan last season. Gomes is insistent that he still has some pull power left in the tank, although it'll be tough for him to carve out much of a role in the States.