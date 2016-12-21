Jonny Gomes: Hopes to play in 2017
Gomes is planning on playing in 2017, although whether it's in the U.S. or in Japan is still to be determined, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.
The 36-year-old last appeared in the majors back in 2015 when he was a member of the Braves and World Series champion Royals, but he did play a bit in Japan last season. Gomes is insistent that he still has some pull power left in the tank, although it'll be tough for him to carve out much of a role in the States.
More News
-
Jonny Gomes: Headed to Japan•
-
Royals' Jonny Gomes: Free agent after Royals decline club option•
-
Royals OF Johny Gomes was late addition to lineup Thursday•
-
Royals get OF Jonny Gomes in trade with Braves•
-
Braves OF Jonny Gomes starts for first time since June 16•
-
Braves OF Jonny Gomes remains out of lineup Wednesday•