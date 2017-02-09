Walden had his minor league contract with the Braves voided on Thursday because his rehab wasn't progressing as expected, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

There were some question marks about his health heading into spring, as he missed all of 2016 with shoulder issues and made just 12 appearances in 2015 due to a biceps injury. The 29-year-old will look to get back to full strength and try to catch on with a team in a setup role, as he has plenty of high-leverage experience under his belt.