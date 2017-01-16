Jose Bautista: Close to finalizing deal with Toronto

Bautista is close to finalizing a two-year deal with the Blue Jays worth close to $40 million, Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports.

While it appeared quite unlikely earlier in the offseason that Bautista would be re-signed by the Jays, the 36-year-old perhaps found a cooler market than expected in free agency, and has warmed up to the idea of returning to Toronto. Bautista struggled to a .234/.366/.452 batting line during an injury-plagued 2016, but even at his advanced age, he still boasts the sort of plus-power and plate discipline that would make him a pillar in the middle of the Blue Jays lineup. After playing in the corner outfield through much of his career, however, Bautista could end up transitioning to a first base or designated hitter role, assuming the deal with the Blue Jays is eventually consummated.