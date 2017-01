Fernandez is nearing a minor league deal with the Dodgers, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Fernandez was ranked as the No. 3 Cuban player by Baseball America two years ago. After eight highly productive seasons in the Cuban National Series, the infielder defected from Cuba in December of 2015. In his last full season in Cuba, he slashed an impressive .326/.482/.456. The 28-year-old Fernandez is widely considered to be major league ready and could make his way onto the Dodgers' roster in 2017.