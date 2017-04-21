Hamilton (knee) was released by the Rangers on Friday after it was revealed that he would need another right knee surgery.

The embattled veteran re-injured his knee while rehabbing it, so the Rangers opted to just set him loose rather than continue to wait out his constant knee ailments. Hamilton does have some decent major-league numbers to his name, but between being well past his prime and his inability to stay healthy, this could spell the end of his playing career.

