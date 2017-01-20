Johnson plans to retire from baseball rather than pursue a minor league opportunity with the Giants, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.

Johnson's career will go down as a large what-if, an arm with a significant amount of both talent and ailments. The 32-year-old won an ERA title back in 2010 with the Marlins and had established himself as one of the league's best young pitchers, but an unrelenting series of injuries led to him throwing his final major league pitch in 2013. Now, after undergoing a third Tommy John surgery, Johnson is hanging up the cleats.