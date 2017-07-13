Lindblom was released by the Pirates on Thursday.

Lindblom will explore the option of returning to Korea, where he spent the better part of the past three years prior to signing a deal with Pittsburgh last December. The right-hander only made four appearances at the major-league level in 2017, allowing nine earned runs in 10.1 innings of work. He spent most of this year with Triple-A Indianapolis, but will move on with no clear role in store with the Pirates organization.