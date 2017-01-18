Arencibia retired from professional baseball Wednesday.

The 31-year-old backstop failed to crack a major league roster in 2016, so rather than live off another minor league assignment, he opted to simply step away from the game. Arencibia appeared in the big leagues in parts of six seasons, compiling a .212/.258/.412 with 80 home runs across 1,573 at-bats.

