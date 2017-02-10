Justin Masterson: To throw two showcases
Masterson will throw two showcases over the next week, ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports.
According to Crasnick, roughly 12 teams will be in attendance for Masterson's showcases in Arizona. He has been hampered by shoulder issues of late, but he did manage to pitch in 50 minor league games across two levels in the Pirates' organization in 2016. Masterson's agent said that he is willing to work as either a starter or a reliever, and that the right-hander is 100 percent healthy.
