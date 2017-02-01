Justin Masterson: Will begin throwing program
Masterson (shoulder) will begin a throwing program in Arizona next week and plans to hold a showcase for potential suitors in late February, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Masterson, a former All-Star, spent last season in the Pirates' organization, posting a 4.97 ERA and a 32:26 K:BB ratio over 25 games with Triple-A Indianapolis. It appears the 31-year-old is ready to give his career another chance after electing free agency in November. Masterson's velocity has clearly fallen off since his dominant 2013 season, when he led the MLB in shutout victories. Consider him a long shot to make a roster at this point.
More News
-
Pirates' Justin Masterson: To make pair of starts at Triple-A•
-
Justin Masterson: Getting closer to assignment•
-
Justin Masterson: Signs minor league deal with Pirates•
-
Justin Masterson: To throw at showcase in March•
-
Red Sox P Justin Masterson designated for assignment•
-
Red Sox SP Justin Masterson likely won't go back into rotation•