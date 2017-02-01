Masterson (shoulder) will begin a throwing program in Arizona next week and plans to hold a showcase for potential suitors in late February, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Masterson, a former All-Star, spent last season in the Pirates' organization, posting a 4.97 ERA and a 32:26 K:BB ratio over 25 games with Triple-A Indianapolis. It appears the 31-year-old is ready to give his career another chance after electing free agency in November. Masterson's velocity has clearly fallen off since his dominant 2013 season, when he led the MLB in shutout victories. Consider him a long shot to make a roster at this point.