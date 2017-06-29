Jepsen agreed to a deal with Washington on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Jepsen will provide some depth to the bullpen by signing a minor-league deal with the team. The veteran reliever was released by Arizona prior to Opening Day, and had accumulated a 5.98 ERA with a 35:21 K:BB during the 2016 season. Jepsen was much better in both 2014 and 2015 (posting a combined ERA under 2.50), but it's likely that the right-hander is rusty and will need time in the minors before earning the opportunity to appear in high-leverage situations with the big-league club.