Robert was cleared Thursday to sign with an MLB team, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

He left Cuba in November and will need to sign with an MLB team prior to June 15 if he wants sign under the old CBA rules that allow teams to go over their bonus pools, rather than be restricted to the new hard cap that will go into effect in a couple months. He has good raw power and the speed to stick in center field, and was considered one of the five best players left in Cuba when he defected, according to Baseball America's Ben Badler. Look for teams like the Astros, Braves and Padres to be among the top suitors, as they have exceeded their bonus pools and are typically very active in this market.