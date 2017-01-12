Robert has left Cuba and will seek to sign with a MLB team, Baseball America reports.

Robert is seen as one of Cuba's top prospects as the 19-year old was one of the stars of the country's international youth teams. He'll likely try to sign a contract before June 15 when there are greater salary restrictions on MLB teams under a new collective bargaining agreement. However, he'll need to establish residency in another country and receiver clearance from MLB and the U.S. government before signing, which always takes considerable time.

