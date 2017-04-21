Robert is scheduled to have a private workout with the Athletics on Friday, John Hickey of the East Bay Times reports.

The promising 19-year-old has been cleared by Major League Baseball to sign with a team during the current signing period that extends until June 15, although no contract can be officially consumated before May 20. Oakland has already exceeded its bonus pool money for the 2016-17 season, meaning that they will not be able to sign Robert for more than $300,000. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound outfielder is lauded for his overall bat speed and power and slashed .401/.526/.687 over 232 plate appearances with top league Serie Nacional in his most recent action before leaving Cuba.