Mariners' Andrew Moore: Could be back up soon
Moore, who was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, could be back in early July when the Mariners' rotation returns to five starters, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports.
Manager Scott Servais mentioned that while Moore was very impressive in his Thursday debut, the team wants to make sure he keeps pitching on a regular schedule. With Felix Hernandez returning Friday from his shoulder injury -- and the Mariners not expected to need a fifth starter until July 3 at the earliest -- the one place where he could take the hill every fifth day in the interim was with the Rainiers.
More News
