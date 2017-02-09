Moore, the Mariners' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2016, could be a surprise call-up later in the season given his meteoric rise through the organization, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "People who keep getting people out and winning games tend to keep moving up and being rewarded that way," said player personnel director Andy McKay. "I have no doubt in my mind how the story is going to end for Andrew Moore, and I think it's going to be a very good one for him and for us."

The 2015 second-round pick has been climbing the ladder consistently since his arrival, and went 12-4 with a 2.65 ERA over 28 starts between High-A Bakersfield and Double-A Jackson last season. Moore's command and selection of offspeed pitches have both been pivotal to him overcoming whatever challenges his slight 6-foot, 185-pound frame may present, and his ability to generally keep the ball in the park certainly hasn't hurt his cause either. Moore posted stellar 0.46 and 0.33 HR/9 rates in his two Single-A stops, and followed that up with an impressive 0.75 figure over 108.1 innings against the higher level of competition he faced at Jackson. His mindset has also been a priceless asset throughout his ascension, as Moore has utilized any perceived disadvantage with respect to his size as a motivator. "I remember one of the Cubs' scouts, my freshman year at Oregon State, before I was making my first start, he said, 'I'll tell you exactly what I told Darwin Barney in his first outing. You might be the smallest guy on the field, but you have to play like you're the biggest.' And that's something that really clicked for me, and I try to take out there. "I have to compete that much harder and never let my guard down. It's almost more fun that way, where you know you're facing big guys. It's a good challenge for me." Although the Mariners appear set to start the season following the addition of veterans Drew Smyly and Yovani Gallardo to the trio of Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and James Paxton, Moore will attempt to make a lasting impression on the coaching staff when he begins participation in his first big league camp next week.