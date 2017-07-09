Mariners' Andrew Moore: Finally allows a walk in Saturday no-decision
Moore logged six innings on Saturday against the Athletics, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two.
Those free passes broke a streak of 69 batters without a walk to start his major-league career. Moore may continue eating innings for this Mariners rotation. He owns a 3.86 ERA through three games started but has struck out only 10 in 21 innings, which says that a harsh correction will come the longer he remains a starter.
