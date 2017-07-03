Moore was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and is starting Monday's game against the Royals.

As expected, Moore is set to make his second start of the year in Monday's series opener. He showed well in his MLB debut, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four batters through six innings in a win over the Tigers. Dan Altavilla was optioned to Tacoma in a corresponding move.

