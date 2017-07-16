Moore lasted just three innings in Sunday's no-decision against the White Sox, surrendering five runs on six hits while striking out one without a walk.

Moore's problems with the long ball continued in this one, as his three allowed homers bring him up to eight through four starts. Avisail Garcia tagged him in both the second and third innings while Omar Narvaez hit a two-run shot in the second. Luckily for Moore, Seattle's offense let him off the hook by scoring four runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game 5-5. Bouncing back won't be easy in his next start Friday with the dangerous Yankees lineup in town.