Moore (1-1) went eight innings and allowed three runs on just five hits with four strikeouts but still took the loss Monday against Kansas City.

Moore followed up a quality start in his first start by going even deeper into the game, but he was outdueled by Ian Kennedy, who allowed just one run over 6.2 innings for the Royals. Moore's control and command have been impeccable -- he now has eight strikeouts without a single walk over 15 innings in his two major league starts, and that sharpness could earn him a permanent spot in this Seattle rotation.