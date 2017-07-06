Miranda allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Wednesday's loss to the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.

The 27-year-old lefty has been hit or miss all season but still sports a serviceable 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 6.9 K/9. In the context of offense-happy 2017, Miranda is definitely on the fantasy radar. His game-to-game inconsistency makes him difficult to peg, though. He's allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his past 12 starts, but surrendered 24 runs through the other four outings. A road start against the White Sox is up next for Miranda.