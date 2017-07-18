Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Bailed out by offense again
Miranda allowed five runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts over 5.2 innings in Monday's no-decision against the Astros.
Miranda struggled against the latter half of Houton's lineup, surrendering home runs to Carlos Beltran and Jake Marisnick. He's been extremely lucky to escape with a pair of no-decisions in his past two starts despite having allowed a total of 11 runs in 10.2 innings. Things don't get any easier with a Saturday home date against the Yankees next on the schedule.
