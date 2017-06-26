Miranda gave up four earned runs -- all of which came in the fourth inning -- on five hits while striking out just two over 7.1 innings in an 8-2 loss to Houston on Sunday.

A pair of home runs by George Springer and Yulieski Gurriel in the fourth stanza was all the visiting Astros needed to hand Miranda his fourth loss of the season. Since rattling off three straight victories, Miranda has now been held out of the win column in four straight starts, a span that's only featured nine strikeouts across 24.2 innings.