Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Done in by one bad inning
Miranda gave up four earned runs -- all of which came in the fourth inning -- on five hits while striking out just two over 7.1 innings in an 8-2 loss to Houston on Sunday.
A pair of home runs by George Springer and Yulieski Gurriel in the fourth stanza was all the visiting Astros needed to hand Miranda his fourth loss of the season. Since rattling off three straight victories, Miranda has now been held out of the win column in four straight starts, a span that's only featured nine strikeouts across 24.2 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Hurls seven strong innings Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Gives up six runs, 10 hits in loss•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Solid again Saturday•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Fires complete game•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Works around control issues for Coors victory•
-
Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Limits Nats to two runs in Thursday's win•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...