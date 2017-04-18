Mariners' Ariel Miranda: Effective outing earns him first win
Miranda (1-1) allowed four hits while walking none and striking out five over seven shutout innings in Monday's 6-1 victory over the Marlins.
The left-hander needed 97 pitches to get through his seven innings of work, and it was a nice bounce-back outing after he allowed four runs in 5.2 innings for his first loss his last time out against Houston. Miranda dropped his ERA to 3.06 on the year, and he's fanned 14 hitters and walked just five in 17.2 frames. He may eventually become a bullpen arm, but if he continues to throw like this, he'll stick in Seattle's No. 5 slot.
