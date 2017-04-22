Miranda (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out three across three innings to take the loss Saturday against the Athletics.

Miranda gave up a pair of homers in the first inning, and after giving up another run in the third frame, his day was cut short. His poor outing comes after he fired seven shutout innings in his last start, and his ERA now stands at 4.35. His inconsistency over his four starts makes him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Friday against the Indians.