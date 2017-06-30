Miranda's next start has been moved up to Friday's series opener against the Angels, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News-Times reports.

The Mariners tinkered with their weekend rotation during the off-day Thursday, flipping Miranda and Sam Gaviglio's scheduled outings. With that, Miranda will take the hill for Friday's game where he'll be opposed by Parker Bridwell. Miranda has gone seven or more innings in back-to-back starts, notching five strikeouts and allowing six earned runs in that stretch.