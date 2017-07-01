Miranda (7-4) allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out four over seven scoreless innings in Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels.

It was smooth sailing all night for Miranda, who didn't allow multiple baserunners once en route to his seventh win of the season. The southpaw has now made it at least seven innings in three straight starts and - excluding a six run blow-up against the Twins earlier in the month - owns a shiny 2.21 ERA and 0.76 WHIP through five starts in June (36.2 innings). He's set to take his next turn in the rotation against a Kansas City team that has the sixth-worst OBP against left-handed pitchers this season.