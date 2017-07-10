Gamel has been doing pregame work at first base and could see time there in the second half, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners want a back-up option and a left-handed hitter to counter Danny Valencia at first base, and Gamel is apparently the top option on the 25-man roster with Dan Vogelbach's defensive woes keeping him at Triple-A. Gamel is one of the top second-half regression candidates, as he heads into the All-Star break with a .422 BABIP -- the second highest mark among qualified big-league hitters.