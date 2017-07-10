Mariners' Ben Gamel: Could see time at first base
Gamel has been doing pregame work at first base and could see time there in the second half, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners want a back-up option and a left-handed hitter to counter Danny Valencia at first base, and Gamel is apparently the top option on the 25-man roster with Dan Vogelbach's defensive woes keeping him at Triple-A. Gamel is one of the top second-half regression candidates, as he heads into the All-Star break with a .422 BABIP -- the second highest mark among qualified big-league hitters.
