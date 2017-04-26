Mariners' Ben Gamel: Heads to big leagues Wednesday
Gamel was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
The outfield prospect just missed out on a roster spot out of spring training, but with Mitch Haniger (oblique) landing on the DL, there is finally room for Games in the big leagues. It's unclear how much playing time he'll get, but his mix of speed and power makes him an intriguing play when he is in the lineup.
