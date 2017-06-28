Mariners' Ben Gamel: Hitless in return to lineup
Gamel (groin) went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.
Gamel missed Sunday's series finale against the Astros due to a lymph node issue, but he was good to go for after the Mariners' day off Monday. The 25-year-old is now hitless in his last two games after putting together a 15-game hitting streak, but he's still hitting .381 (37-for-97) with a .934 OPS in 24 games this month.
