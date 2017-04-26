Mariners' Ben Gamel: Hitting sixth after call-up
Gamel is starting in right field and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Tigers, MyNorthwest.com's Shannon Drayer reports.
Gamel was summoned from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day after Mitch Haniger was placed on the DL with an oblique injury. While Gamel hits left-handed, he has shown reverse platoon splits in the minors, so it is not surprising that he is in the lineup against southpaw Daniel Norris. He could offer cheap speed in the short term, but may not be able to do much with the bat, as most evaluators think he profiles best as a fourth outfielder.
