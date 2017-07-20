Mariners' Ben Gamel: Launches fifth homer Wednesday
Gamel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Astros.
The fourth-inning long ball enabled the Mariners to overcome an early 1-0 deficit and was the rookie's first since June 23. Gamel is carrying a six-game hitting streak, although he's only logged a pair of extra-base hits in July thus far.
