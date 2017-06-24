Mariners' Ben Gamel: Launches fourth homer Friday
Gamel went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Friday's 13-3 win over the Astros.
Gamel's production hasn't suffered in the least since he ceded the leadoff spot back to Jean Segura, as he's gone 5-for-13 with a double, Friday's homer and four RBI in the three games since the latter's return. The outfielder's June has been something to behold, as Gamel now has a 15-game hitting streak as part of a .411/.443/.556 line for the month.
