Gamel went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals.

Gamel went through a rare three-game slump to open July in which he went hitless in 12 at-bats, but he's now rapped out three hits over the last two games. The rookie outfielder continues to serve as one of the Mariners' most consistent offensive forces, with Wednesday's production bringing his line to .335/.391/.469. His .439 BABIP is bound to come back to earth at some point, however, so it remains to be seen if Gamel will maintain the stellar pace he's established in the season's second half.