Mariners' Ben Gamel: Multi-hit effort Wednesday
Gamel went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals.
Gamel went through a rare three-game slump to open July in which he went hitless in 12 at-bats, but he's now rapped out three hits over the last two games. The rookie outfielder continues to serve as one of the Mariners' most consistent offensive forces, with Wednesday's production bringing his line to .335/.391/.469. His .439 BABIP is bound to come back to earth at some point, however, so it remains to be seen if Gamel will maintain the stellar pace he's established in the season's second half.
More News
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...