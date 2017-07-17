Gamel went 2-for-5 with a run in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over the White Sox.

The 25-year-old has cooled off considerably in July after hitting .393 in June, but he now has a modest three-game hitting streak, and hits in five of his last six contests overall. Gamel remains an effective table-setter regardless of where's deployed in the order and his season line remains an impressive .323/.380/.444 despite hitting just .200 thus far this month.