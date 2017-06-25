Gamel was sidelined Sunday with a minor groin issue, MLB.com's Josh Horton reports.

What appeared to be a rare day off is actually a lymph node issue that could cause Gamel to miss a few games. With a scheduled off day coming Monday, consider Gamel day-to-day for now until more information arises. Guillermo Heredia takes over in left in his stead and would likely continue to do so in the event that Gamel is out for an extended period of time.