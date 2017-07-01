Mariners' Ben Gamel: Posts second four-hit game Friday
Gamel went 4-for-5 with a two-run single and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over the Angels on Friday.
The rookie had been in a bit of a mini-funk at the plate, going 1-for-12 over this previous three games while battling a minor groin ailment. However, he managed to close out June with an effort that was representative of an outstanding month that saw him slash .393/.426/.523 over 115 plate appearances. The 25-year-old racked up a whopping 13 multi-hit efforts over that span while keeping his strikeouts (20.0 percent whiff rate) under control. His recent move from the leadoff spot to accommodate Jean Segura's return doesn't figure to hurt him either, as he's slashed an impressive .315/.389/.477 out of the two-hole this season.
