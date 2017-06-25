Gamel is not in Sunday's lineup for the series finale against the Astros.

Gamel gets a rare day off, his first this entire month as Guillermo Heredia makes the start in left. June has been kind to Gamel, as the 25-year-old is batting .394/.426/.532 with 20 runs scored.

